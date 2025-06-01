Cheat Sheet
1

‘Knives Out 3’ Looks to Be the Most Mysterious One Yet

‘DEAD MAN’ TALKING
Catherine Bouris
Published 05.31.25 9:18PM EDT 
Josh O'Connor and Daniel Craig in 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery'
John Wilson/Netflix

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, the third installment in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out film series for Netflix, will premiere on December 12 on the platform, a newly released teaser trailer reveals. The trailer was unveiled at Netflix’s Tudum event held Saturday in Los Angeles, and shows the return of Daniel Craig’s Southern detective Benoit Blanc. Joining him in the cast are Josh O’Connor, Glenn Close, Andrew Scott, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, and Cailee Spaeny. The film comes three years after the previous film in the franchise, Glass Onion, and six years after the original Knives Out film took the world by storm. It is unclear whether Wake Up Dead Man will be the last film in the series. While Netflix originally only bought the rights to two sequels, both Johnson and Craig have previously said they would continue producing Knives Out films as long as both were involved.

Read it at X

2
Patti LuPone Apologizes for Controversial Remarks: ‘I Made a Mistake’
KISS & MAKE UP
Catherine Bouris
Published 05.31.25 7:33PM EDT 
Patti LuPone
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Broadway veteran Patti LuPone has publicly apologized for controversial remarks she made that prompted more than 500 of her peers to sign an open letter condemning her remarks and calling for Broadway to do better. LuPone was facing criticism for comments she made about fellow Broadway actors Audra McDonald and Kecia Lewis, which critics described as “racialized” microaggressions, in an interview with The New Yorker. In her Instagram apology, LuPone wrote, “I am deeply sorry for the words I used during the New Yorker interview, particularly about Kecia Lewis, which were demeaning and disrespectful.” She continued, expressing a desire to personally apologize to McDonald and Lewis, adding, ”I made a mistake. I take full responsibility for it, and I am committed to making this right. Our entire theatre community deserves better.” Many Broadway stars, including Wicked star Kristin Chenoweth and The Book of Mormon‘s Andrew Rannells, commented on LuPone’s post in support of her response.

Read it at Instagram

Treat Yourself to Some Self-Love During Lelo’s Masturbation Month Sale
GOOD VIBES ONLY
Scouted Staff
Updated 05.22.25 3:52PM EDT 
Published 01.28.25 10:02PM EST 
One a LELO's vibrators laying on a bedside table. The vibrator is purple and white. Next to the vibrator is a lit candle, seashell, and a stack of books.
LELO

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether you’re looking for an NSFW gift for your S.O. or just a self-care treat to spice up solo play on any day, Lelo has everything you need to keep the good vibes going all year long. Lelo is known for being the ‘designer’ sex toy brand, and while its offerings are some of the best on the market, its prices are on the steep side. However, in celebration of Masturbation Month, Lelo is slashing its prices. You can save up to 40 percent! No codes needed.

SORAYA 2
Buy At LELO

Free Shipping

Lelo’s sale includes a range of discounted luxury sex toys, but if you’re new to the brand, the Soraya 2 is a fan favorite that’s suitable for sex toy beginners and connoisseurs alike. This updated version of the bestselling premium rabbit vibrator is engineered with dual-stimulation features, allowing for both clitoral and G-spot orgasms. Plus, the controls are right at your fingertips for customized pleasure. Play with twelve different vibration settings that range from a teasing murmur to a satisfying pulse. The Soraya 2 will always leave you coming... back for more.

3
Dexter Morgan Returns In First Look at ‘Dexter: Resurrection’
HE’S BACK
Catherine Bouris
Published 05.31.25 8:28PM EDT 
Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan in Dexter: Resurrection
Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

Everybody’s favorite serial killer is back, with Michael C. Hall reprising his role as Dexter Morgan in the upcoming sequel series Dexter: Resurrection. The series serves as the second sequel series to Dexter, following on the heels of Dexter: New Blood, which aired from 2021 to 2022, as well as the prequel series Dexter: Original Sin, which aired in 2024. Resurrection picks up a few weeks after the events of New Blood, with Morgan having survived being shot by his son Harrison, played by Jack Alcott. Fleeing the hospital shortly after waking up, Morgan heads to New York City in an attempt to find his son. The trailer reveals all manner of exciting celebrity cameos, including Uma Thurman and Peter Dinklage, who will be part of the main cast, as well as guest stars Neil Patrick Harris and Eric Stonestreet. The show will premiere on Paramount Plus on July 11.

Read it at X

4
Shocking ‘Doctor Who’ Finale Leaves Fans Reeling
DOCTOR'S ODYSSEY
Catherine Bouris
Published 05.31.25 7:06PM EDT 
Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor and Varada Sethu as Belinda Chandra on 'Doctor Who'
BBC

Fans of the long-running British sci-fi series Doctor Who have been left flabbergasted following Saturday night’s season finale, in which Ncuti Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor regenerated into Billie Piper, who previously played fan favorite Rose Tyler on the show. The episode serves as Gatwa’s surprising exit from the show, with the actor having played the Doctor for just two seasons. As for Piper’s reintroduction: it is unclear whether she will actually be the Sixteenth Doctor or not. In a statement, Piper said that she was delighted to be returning to the show, which she first appeared in 20 years ago in the reboot’s premiere episode, but that fans would have to “wait and see” what her character did next. Piper’s previous character was a companion of the Ninth and Tenth Doctors, played by Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant, respectively. She last appeared as a regular character on the show in 2010, and made an appearance in “The Day of the Doctor,” the 50th anniversary special, in 2013. Shortly after Saturday’s episode aired, Piper posted a selfie featuring a rose to Instagram with the caption, “A rose is a rose is a rose !!!”

Read it at BBC

Bioré’s Aqua Rich SPF Is Strikingly Similar to the Cult-Favorite Japanese Version
WHITE CAST-PROOF
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 04.21.25 1:57PM EDT 
Biore Aqua Rich UV Sunscreen vs. Biore Watery Essence SPF
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Biore.

When it comes to solid, acne-friendly sunscreen formulas, no one does it better than Asia. Korea and Japan are the leaders in glow-boosting yet non-comedogenic SPF. Still, Bioré’s made-in-Japan Bioré UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence Sunscreen Serum SPF 50 has been *the* resounding cult favorite for years thanks to its non-greasy, invisible feel and glowy yet poreless finish. Basically, it’s the ultimate sunscreen for people who hate sunscreen. It’s garnered a similar cult-status to the multitasking French pharmacy gem, Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré (iykyk). This formula is touted for being suitable for all skin types, but those of us with oily skin are especially smitten with it because it absorbs into the skin and sets almost instantly upon application. While you can still get the Japanese sunscreen-moisturizer-primer on Amazon, the prices are highly inflated since it’s so difficult to find in the States. Naturally, when Bioré debuted its North American version of the viral beauty product, skincare obsessives took note.

The oil-free Bioré UV Aqua Rich Sunscreen-moisturizer hybrid, “inspired by Japanese sunscreen technology, modified to be US compliant,“ has already gone viral on TikTok, so we’re praying the U.S. version will stay in stock. The UV Aqua Rich Sunscreen is strikingly similar to the O.G. Japanese formula in terms of ingredients in performance and feel. The main difference is that the American formula contains fragrance—a mild but definitely noticeable citrusy scent. So, if you’re looking for a more accessible alternative to the KAO Bioré UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence Sunscreen, you won’t be disappointed (unless you’re sensitive or allergic to fragrances, of course).

Bioré UV Aqua Rich Sunscreen
See At Amazon$15

Free Shipping

Just like the original, the sheer, lightweight, and under-makeup-friendly sunscreen offers both UVA and UVB protection as well as a solid SPF 50. Plus, it’s also totally white-cast-proof, making it an excellent choice for all skin tones, from fair to deep. The formula is best described as a gel-cream hybrid, delivering a dose of hydration to the skin and a finish that strikes the perfect balance between dewy and matte. More impressively, the affordable sunscreen is powered by the brand’s invisible micro-defense technology, which allows its aqua capsules to release moisture upon application, evenly covering the skin’s surface to help prevent UV rays from reaching the skin.

Its innovative delivery system reduces the need for reapplication throughout the day and allows it to play well with your other skincare and makeup—no pilling or shedding. Whether you’re looking for an accessible dupe to the Japanese formula or just an affordable SPF that won’t clog your pores in warmer weather, Bioré UV Aqua Rich Sunscreen will give your current skincare lineup (and your complexion) a major glow-up.

5
Sydney Sweeney Goes Official With New Relationship Status
HEART EYES
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.31.25 3:44PM EDT 
Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney Dimitrios Kambouris/Dimitrios Kambouris/ Getty Images for The Met Museum

Euphoria star Sydney has finally broken the silence about her relationship status: She’s happily, proudly single. The bombshell news comes amid reports that Sweeney has split from fiancé Jonathan Davino, whom she got engaged to in February 2022. “I’m learning a lot about myself, spending more time with my friends. And I’m loving it,” Sweeney told People on Saturday. When asked by the publication if she was planning a wedding, Sweeney simply responded, “No.” When they finally popped the question, “Are you single?” She responded, “Yes.” Sweeney is currently filming a new season of Euphoria, and she’ll also portray real-life boxer Christy Martin in an upcoming movie. As her career takes off, she’s celebrating her newfound single life. Davino, a Chicago businessman, started dating Sweeney in 2018. The two kept their relationship largely private. “Everyone is always so curious about who I’m with and what’s that like, but I think it’s important to have something for me,” she told Glamour UK in 2023. “I’m very open [otherwise]. I talk about so much and sometimes it gets me in trouble, but I do try to keep something for me.”

Read it at People

6
Roseanne Echoes Trump’s Paranoia in Wild Claim Against ABC
THEY’RE IN THE WALLS
Liam Archacki 

News Reporter

Published 05.31.25 3:33PM EDT 
Roseanne Barr.
Roseanne Barr has accused ABC of “spying” on her. Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Roseanne Barr accused ABC executives of “spying” on her because of her support for President Donald Trump before the network cancelled her show. “They spied,” Barr told The Daily Mail. “They monitored everything I did. They wanted to censor me from the very beginning.” Her paranoid statement echoes claims made by Trump, who in 2017 famously accused former President Barack Obama of “wiretapping” Trump Tower—a claim that remains unsubstantiated. Barr’s hit sitcom, Roseanne, was briefly revived on the network in 2018—more than 20 years after its original run ended. However, the MAGA comedian’s program suffered a rapid demise after she posted a tweet that called Obama aide Valerie Jarrett, who is Black, a mix between the “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes.” Just three months after returning to air, Roseanne was axed by ABC, which called the post ”abhorrent, repugnant, and inconsistent with our values.” Seven years later, Barr, 72, told the Mail that ABC was to blame for the fallout: “They hijacked that tweet and made out it said something that it didn’t.” She said her biggest regret from the incident was deigning to apologize. ABC did not immediately return a request for comment.

7
Reason Behind Alleged Beckham Family Rift Revealed
FAMILY FEUD
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.31.25 1:18PM EDT 
Beckham and Peltz
Beckham and Peltz LISA O'CONNOR/Lisa O'Connor/AFP via Getty Images

The alleged rift between Victoria Beckham, 51, and her daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz, 30, first began because Peltz wore a custom Valentino dress for her wedding day instead of a dress designed by her mother-in-law. When Nicola got engaged to Beckham’s son, Brooklyn, the designer told Nicola that she’d love to make her wedding dress. Nicola said that it would be an honor to wear a Victoria Beckham original. But before long, Beckham decided it wasn’t a priority to create the dress, and she allegedly called Peltz’s mother to deliver the news. “Nicola was painted as a brat for not wearing Victoria Beckham at the wedding,” an unnamed source told People. Peltz has denied the rumors, saying, “I was going to [wear Victoria Beckham] and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress.” Rumors of the rift started brewing after Brooklyn and Nicola were absent from David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebrations in March.

Read it at People

8
Singer Rihanna’s Father Dead at 70 After Brief Illness: Report
RIP
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.31.25 1:02PM EDT 
Ronald Fenty
Ronald Fenty Steve Granitz/Steve Granitz/WireImage

Pop singer Rihanna’s father, Ronald Fenty, died Saturday morning at 70. The patriarch passed away in Los Angeles following a “brief illness,” although the precise cause of death was not immediately disclosed, Starcom Network News first reported. Rihanna, who was born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, had a complicated relationship with her father due to his struggles with drug and alcohol abuse. He and her mother, Monica Braithwaite, divorced when Rihanna was 14. In a 2011 interview with Vogue, Rihanna called the father-daughter relationship “really strange” and said that he has done things “so bizarre that I can’t begin to wrap my mind around it.” But in 2012, Rihanna said that the two had “repaired” their relationship and, despite often being “awful” to her mom, “It didn’t compare to how great he was as a father.” Prior to his death, Fenty was at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where his son, Rajad Fenty, visited him this week. Rihanna has not publicly commented on her father’s passing. The tragic passing comes as Rihanna expects her third child with longtime boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

Read it at Page Six

This Brain Fog-Blasting Supplement Is a Quicker Way to Find Your Focus
BYE, BYE BRAIN FOG
Scouted Staff
Published 04.29.25 11:08AM EDT 
Juice Plus Luminate herbal supplement box and single serving
Juice Plus

Many of our morning routines rely on coffee to turn early-morning lethargy into the focused energy you need for a productive (or at least semi-functional) day. Unfortunately, the benefits of a routine cup of joe can often be outweighed by negative side effects like energy crashes and jitters. If you’re looking for a better, longer-lasting way to clear your brain fog, Juice Plus Luminate can help.

Juice Plus Luminate (15 servings)
Buy At Juice Plus$45

Juice Plus is focused on bringing better nutrition to families, offering convenient capsules, chewables, and plant-based supplements designed to support positive health outcomes. Its Juice Plus Luminate is a powerful, plant-based blend that enhances mental clarity and focus and supports sustained energy throughout the day. Along with tried-and-true caffeine, Juice Plus Luminate is infused with nootropics and adaptogens to combat common side effects of caffeine. The result: clarity, calmness, and focus without the jitters. Plus, Juice Plus Luminate may help lift your mood and ease occasional stress, making it a reliable upgrade to your daily routine. If you’re looking for a solid coffee alternative to replace all or some of your daily coffee consumption, this tasty mango-berry flavored focus supplement is a great choice.

9
‘Desperate Housewives’ Star Dead at 71 After Cancer Battle
‘SHE WILL BE MISSED’
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Published 05.31.25 12:21PM EDT 
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MAY 01: Actress Valerie Mahaffey attends the premiere of Sony Pictures Classics' "The Seagull" at The Writers Guild Theater on May 1, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Valerie Mahaffey had roles in shows “Northern Exposure,” “Big Sky” and “Desperate Housewives” and films “Sully” and “Seabiscuit.” Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Emmy-winning actor Valerie Mahaffey—known for roles in TV series Desperate Housewives and Big Sky—has died at 71. Mahaffey’s husband, actor Joseph Kell, said in a statement to Variety that she died May 30 in Los Angeles after a battle with cancer. “I have lost the love of my life, and America has lost one of its most endearing actresses. She will be missed,” Kell said. After winning an Emmy in 1992 for her role as a hypochondriac in the dramedy Northern Exposure, Mahaffey appeared in dozens of hit shows, including her memorable turn as Alma Hodge, a manipulative ex-wife in ABC’s Desperate Housewives. She was recently featured in the Apple TV+ series’ Echo 3 and the 2020 indie film French Exit along with additional roles in films Sully and Seabiscuit. Mahaffey’s daughter added in a Facebook post, “I don’t really have the words to say right now. Cancer sucks. I’ll look for you in all the fun moments of life. I know that’s where you’ll be.”

Read it at Variety

10
Trump Spends the Wee Hours Reviving a 2019 Conspiracy Theory
MYSTERY SOLVED
Catherine Bouris
Published 05.31.25 12:58AM EDT 
Donald Trump on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2015
John Paul Filo/CBS via Getty Images

Having apparently run out of things to do, President Donald Trump reposted a video to Truth Social late Friday night that revived an old chestnut of a conspiracy theory from 2019 that claimed CBS was suppressing footage from his 2015 appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The pixelated video is accompanied by text that reads, “You are not supposed to see this video. CBS DELETED this entire episode from their official website. You will not find these segments on YouTube either.” However, Trump’s appearance is readily available on YouTube, where it was uploaded soon after the episode aired in September 2015, including by accounts not affiliated with CBS. As for the entire episode, as CBS told the Associated Press when it fact-checked the same conspiracy theory six years ago, full episodes of the show are only available for up to 30 days after the initial air date. Conspiracy solved!

Read it at YouTube

