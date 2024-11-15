Jim Carrey’s older sister Rita Carrey, a radio personality, died “peacefully and quietly” on Thursday, her husband Alex posted in a statement to her Facebook page. Alex, her partner of 16 years, wrote of his late wife’s “loving soul” and love for the holidays. She “wanted to help everyone, even total strangers,” he wrote, and asked for donations in Rita’s name to support the domestic violence survivor organization Gillian’s Place in her native Canada. “She filled everyone’s heart with joy with every step she took and I will never forget this beautiful and amazingly talented woman,” he also wrote in the heartbreaking post, “Goodbye my lover, goodbye my friend, until we meet again.” He did not mention a cause of death. Jim Carrey, 62, has not yet made a public statement about his sister’s passing. Rita was one of his three siblings. Their brother John died aged 60 in 2019.
