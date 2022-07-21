Knott’s Berry Farm Implements Chaperone Policy Because Guests Won’t Stop Fighting Each Other
THE PUNCHIEST PLACE IN THE WEST
After multiple knock-down, drag-out brawls between teenagers forced Knott’s Berry Farm to close early last weekend, the theme park has decided its underage visitors can’t be trusted with things like fun and frivolity. Officials with the California park on Wednesday announced the rollout of a new chaperone policy as part of an amended code of conduct, requiring all guests 17 or younger to be accompanied by a chaperone aged 21 or older. The policy, which goes into effect on Friday, will remain in effect on Fridays and Saturdays “until further notice,” officials said in a statement. “This policy was put in place to ensure that all guests have the best time ever and leave happy and eager to visit again,” they explained. The policy was hammered into place just days after Knott’s closed three hours early on Saturday night following several instances of what the park called “large fights,” according to SFGate. “I just seen like people fighting and hitting security,” one teenager told Los Angeles’ ABC affiliate. “I seen people on the floor bleeding. It was like a riot. It was bad.”