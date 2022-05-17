‘Known Alien’ Al Roker Loses It During UFO Discussion

Al Roker, who was identified as a “known alien” in the movie Men in Black, lost it on the Today show during a discussion on the House starting hearings on UFOs.

Roker—who said back in 2008 that he “firmly” believes extraterrestrials are “out there”—showed that he was less than impressed as the Today panel discussed what messages future humans might be sending back to the present time.

“Moving on now,” the clearly annoyed Roker said.

“Is this the current Al Roker talking or is this the Al Roker from the future,” Today co-host Craig Melvin asked.

“I know our producer from the present wants us to move on because time in this universe is finite. MOVING ON!” he yelled.

The House committee is holding the first congressional public hearing on UFOs in decades on Tuesday.

It follows the release last year of a U.S. intelligence report on UFOs, which found that investigators were only able to explain one out of 144 sightings of mysterious flying objects.

Roker’s face appears in a hilarious scene from the movie Men In Black, in which certain celebrities are named as being “known aliens.” They included Roker, Isaac Mizrahi, Danny DeVito, director Barry Sonnenfeld, Chloe Sonnenfeld (Barry’s daughter), Sylvester Stallone, Dionne Warwick, Newt Gingrich, Anthony Robbins, George Lucas, and executive producer Steven Spielberg.