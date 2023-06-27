Tennessee Bishop Plagued by Sex Abuse Scandals Resigns
BESIEGED
Bishop Richard Stika of Knoxville, Tennessee, resigned Tuesday amid allegations that he mishandled sexual abuse claims in the church and tried to silence accusers. Pope Francis has accepted his resignation, according to a brief statement from the Vatican. “I recognize that questions about my leadership have played out publicly in recent months,” Stika said in a statement Tuesday. “I would be less than honest if I didn’t admit that some of this has weighed on me physically and emotionally. For these reasons, I asked the Holy Father for relief from my responsibilities as a diocesan bishop.” He also cited “life-threatening health issues” as a reason for his decision to step down. Stika’s resignation came as he faced mounting pressure to do so from his own priests, several of whom complained about his conduct. He’s the subject of at least two lawsuits, in which accused sexual abusers in the church were allegedly coddled and protected by Stika as he spread rumors about the accusers.