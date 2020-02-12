Kobe and Gianna Bryant Buried at Private Family Service Last Week, Says Report
The deaths of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, in a helicopter crash last month caused an outpouring of grief around the world. But when it came to the final goodbye, the father and his child were reportedly buried in a very private service near their family home in Los Angeles. Death certificates seen by the Los Angeles Times show the ceremony took place Feb. 7 at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona del Mar. A public memorial for the Bryants will take place on Feb. 24 at the Staples Center, home of the Los Angeles Lakers. The pair died Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash that also killed the pilot and parents, players, and a coach on Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy basketball team. Vanessa Bryant wrote on Instagram on Monday: “My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone... I can’t process both at the same time.”