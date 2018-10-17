Retired NBA star Kobe Bryant has been dropped from the jury of the Animation is Film Festival following an online protest over his 2003 rape allegation. After winning an Academy Award for his animated short film, Dear Basketball, Bryant was set to serve on the jury for this weekend’s festival at the TCL Chinese Theatres. “After discussions with the various stakeholders of Animation Is Film, the decision has been made to remove Kobe Bryant from the 2018 jury,” said Eric Beckman, CEO of GKIDS, the independent animation distributor that produces the event. Last week, a Change.org petition called for the removal of Bryant, stating, “Keeping Kobe Bryant on the jury sets a precedent of lenience for sexual criminals and further undermines the visibility and respect that victims of harassment and assault deserve.” In response to his removal, Bryant said, “This decision further motivates me and my commitment to building a studio that focuses on diversity and inclusion in storytelling for the animation industry. I remain focused on changing the world in positive ways through diverse stories, characters, and leadership, in order to inspire the next generation.”
