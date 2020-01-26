Kobe Bryant, Four Others, Killed in LA Helicopter Crash

A helicopter carrying five passengers, including basketball legend Kobe Bryant, crashed over Calabasas, California, on Sunday killing everyone on board.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which did not immediately identify victims, the crash was detected around 10 a.m. on a hillside near Malibu.

When authorities arrived, the aircraft had caught fire. Malibu deputies scanned the crash site for survivors. But none of the five passengers on board, including the pilot, who has not yet been identified, survived. Vanessa Bryant, the basketball player’s wife, was not believed to be among the passengers, nor was Rick Fox, another former LA Laker initial accounts suggested may have been onboard.

ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday afternoon that Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria Onore were on route to Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks, not far from Los Angeles, and that another player and parent had been on board. They have not yet been identified.

Bryan was known for flying in helicopters frequently, often commuting even short distances in his preferred model: a Sikorsky S-76.

The night before the crash, Bryant had been in Philadelphia, to watch Lebron James unseat him for third place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Bryant and James commemorated the night in an Instagram post of the pair. “On to #2 @kingjames!” Bryant wrote. “Keep growing the game and charting the path for the next. 💪🏾”

Shaquille O’Neal mourned the death of his former Lakers teammate on Twitter, writing, “There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed.”

“My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW,” he added.

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who’s known Bryant since he was 11 years old, also paid tribute to the basketball superstar in a video posted on Twitter.

“I had the privilege of being there when he scored his 81-point game. It was something I will always remember,” he said. “Kobe, my thoughts are with you, absolutely. Rest in peace, young man. This loss, it’s just hard to comprehend. Go with god.”

Word of Bryant’s death was first reported by TMZ.