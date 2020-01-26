Kobe Bryant Among 5 Killed in Helicopter Crash
Kobe Bryant was among five people who were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday morning, TMZ reported. Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Maria Onore, was also on board the helicopter and died in the crash. The crash was first reported by TMZ. The two were reportedly traveling to the Mamba Academy in nearby Thousand Oakes when the crash occurred. The former Los Angeles Lakers basketball has reportedly used to travel for years. Bryant was 41. The cause of the crash is reportedly under investigation. According to TMZ, his wife, Vanessa Bryant, was not among those onboard. Kobe, a five-time NBA champion, is considered one of the greatest NBA players in history following his 20-year career with the Lakers. He is survived by his wife and three of their daughters: Natalia, Bianca, and their newborn daughter, Capri. Pau Gasol reacted to Bryant’s death on Twitter, writing, “Beyond devastated... my big brother... I can’t, I just can’t believe it.” Gasol played alongside Bryant on the Lakers from 2008 to 2014 and together they won two consecutive championships in 2009 and 2010.