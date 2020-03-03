Eight Deputies Snapped Photos of Kobe Bryant’s Crash Site, Says Sheriff
Eight deputies allegedly took or shared graphic photos of the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash scene—but the images have now been deleted, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva. Vanessa Bryant said Sunday that she was “absolutely devastated” by the shocking allegations that photos of the helicopter crash that killed her husband and her daughter Gianna had been taken and publicly shared. Villanueva described the deputies’ actions as “inexcusable,” adding: “I mean, people are grieving for the loss of their loved ones. To have that on top of what they’ve already gone through is unconscionable.” The Los Angeles County Sheriff added: “We identified the deputies involved, they came to the station on their own and had admitted they had taken them and they had deleted them.” Villanueva said the deputies are facing possible disciplinary action, but the Sheriff’s Department doesn’t have a policy against taking photos of accident scenes.