    Kobe Bryant’s 13-Year-Old Daughter Also Died in Crash: TMZ

    DEVASTATING

    Emma Tucker

    Ethan Miller/Getty

    Kobe Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Maria Onore Bryant, was also on board the helicopter and died in the Calabasas crash, TMZ Sports reported. According to TMZ, the two were traveling to the Mamba Academy for a basketball practice when a fire broke out in the helicopter and it crashed, killing all five people on board, including 41-year-old Bryant. The Academy is located in nearby Thousand Oaks. TMZ reported that the former Lakers basketball player’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, was not among those on board the helicopter.

