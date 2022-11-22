Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Natalia Files for Retraining Order Against Stalker: TMZ
‘ROAMING THE BUILDING’
Kobe and Vanessa Bryant’s eldest daughter, Natalia, has filed for a restraining order against a man “with a criminal history involving guns” accused of stalking her, according to TMZ. Bryant requested the restraining order Monday against Dwayne Kemp, 32, who “says he’s under a delusion they have a romantic relationship,” TMZ reported, citing court documents. “Natalia says she has never met or otherwise had contact with him.” The documents allege Kemp attempted to contact Bryant two years ago, when she was underage. He recently allegedly showed up at her sorority house at USC and at a class she’s taking and was “roaming the building.” TMZ says the court docs allege Kemp “is in the process of buying at least one gun” and that the sale “is imminent.” He has also allegedly “threatened to buy an AK-47 and a fully automatic Glock” despite the fact he has been “arrested and/or convicted of at least 4 crimes, including one involving firearms.” Per TMZ, the LAPD is involved in the case “and clearly wants a restraining order in place.”