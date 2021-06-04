CHEAT SHEET
    Kobe’s Widow Accuses Nike of Releasing Unauthorized Sneaker Honoring Daughter

    FURIOUS

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/AFP via Getty

    Kobe Bryant’s widow is accusing Nike of releasing an unauthorized shoe engraved with her late daughter’s name. Vanessa Bryant said in a social media post that she was working with the sneaker giant on Mambacita kicks that would honor Gianna, who died in a helicopter crash with her father last year. But Vanessa Bryant claims any deal to sell them ended when she decided not to re-sign Kobe’s contract with Nike. She’s furious that a photo of someone with the sneaker, which features “Gigi” and the number 2 in gold, surfaced before she even saw the model. CNBC reports that Nike did not respond to requests for comment on Bryant’s allegation.

