Koch Family May Go All Out to Dump Trump and Win in 2024
BACKING THE NEW GUY
The Koch network, a collection of conservative groups created by billionaire brothers Charles and David Koch, plans to get involved in the 2024 Republican primaries in an attempt to turn “the page on the past”—and bring in some fresh blood. The network has never thrown its resources behind a primary candidate before and, according to The New York Times, its decision to do so stems from Republicans’ recent crop of extreme (and losing) nominees—a slight jab at one former, twice-impeached GOP president. “The Republican Party is nominating bad candidates who are advocating for things that go against core American principles,” according to a memo that will be sent after an ongoing conference of donors this weekend. “And the American people are rejecting them.”