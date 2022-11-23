These U.S. Companies Gave $8 Million to Election-Denying Midterm Candidates
MONEY, MONEY, MONEY
Some of the country’s largest and most profitable companies funneled more than $8 million in campaign contributions toward candidates running for federal office who denied the results of the 2020 election and promoted ideas that the race was stolen from former president Donald Trump. According to a study of Federal Election Commission filings by the government watchdog organization Accountable.US, some of the largest donors included conservative names like Koch Industries, which donated $770,500 via a PAC to names like Derrick Van Orden and Scott Perry. But many of the corporate donors are household names, like AT&T, Home Depot and UPS, which collectively contributed more than $1.6 million to campaigns that pushed ideas of election fraud. Others included Comcast, NBC Universal, the American Crystal Sugar Company and Delta Airlines.