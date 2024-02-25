Koch Network Cuts Off Spending to Nikki Haley’s Campaign: Report
BIG BLOW
Less than a day after suffering a crushing defeat in her home state’s primary, Nikki Haley was dished another blow Sunday when the powerful conservative group Americans For Prosperity Action reportedly said it’d no longer bankroll her long-shot campaign. The super PAC, which is backed by the billionaire Koch brothers, said it’d instead focus its attention—and checkbook—on more competitive races in the House and Senate, POLITICO reported, citing an email sent to staff by Emily Seidel, the group’s CEO. Seidel said they’ll still be cheering for Haley to defeat Donald Trump, but said they’ll no longer dish out dough on campaign advertisements and events for Haley. “She has made it clear that she will continue to fight and we wholeheartedly support her in this effort,” Seidel wrote, according to POLITICO. “But given the challenges in the primary states ahead, we don’t believe any outside group can make a material difference to widen her path to victory.” Haley, who has been soundly defeated in each of the four primaries she’s faced Trump in, did not immediately comment on the PAC scaling back its financial support.