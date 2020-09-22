Kodak Black Sues Federal Bureau of Prisons for Alleged Torture and Religious Suppression
HUMILIATED
Rapper Kodak Black, whose legal name is Bill Kahan Kapri, is suing the Federal Bureau of Prisons for alleged abuse, mistreatment, and violation of the First Amendment right to freedom of religion. Kapri, who is currently at Big Sandy, a maximum-security prison in Inez, Kentucky, claims he is routinely punished for no legitimate reason, including being held in four-point restraints without food or water for six hours. The court documents allege that Kapri was not permitted to use the restroom while restrained, and had to relieve himself as the guards made humiliating jokes. Kapri’s lawyers also say that the rapper, a practicing Hebrew Israelite, has been denied access to a rabbi. He is currently being held for a May firearms possession charge after having racked up several arrests over the years.