Pile On the Nostalgia with 40% Off a Kodak Instant Camera

PRIME DAY 2020

Shake it like a Polaroid picture. Actually, don’t.

Daniel Modlin

Commerce Staff Writer

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Scouted/Amazon

  • Take 40% off the KODAK Smile Classic Instant Camera
  • This camera takes photos and develops them on the spot, or you can save and print them later, after a little editing.
  • Shop the rest of our Prime Day deal picks here.

Instant photos are the greatest — it’s not about if they’re “good” pictures or not — all of them technically are. This Instant Camera from Kodak gives you the ability to print right off the bat or save it for later. The back of the photo paper is also a sticker, if you want it to be. Did somebody say scrapbooking?

KODAK Smile Classic Digital Instant Camera

Down From $150

Buy on Amazon$90

Free Shipping | Free Returns

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.