13-Year-Olds Charged With Taxi Driver’s Murder
TRAGIC
Three teenage boys have been charged with robbing and killing a taxi driver in New Jersey, authorities said Tuesday. The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office said the three juveniles—aged 13, 13, and 14—were arrested Friday, the day after 57-year-old Kofi Addo was killed in Franklin Township. Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said police were called at around 9:56 p.m. about a shooting, with responding officers finding Addo in his taxi with a gunshot wound. The taxi had crashed into a parked vehicle and emergency services provided treatment to Addo before he was rushed to a trauma center, where he was pronounced dead. Investigators alleged that Addo was “confronted” by the suspects as he went to pick up a fare and that the teens “intended to rob Mr. Addo when one of the juveniles fired a shot killing Mr. Addo while he was operating the taxi.” Two of the boys have been charged with murder in the first degree among other offenses, while one has been charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.