Kohl’s Faces Target-Style Boycott Over Pride Month Onesies

Days after Target removed Pride items from its shelves in response to anti-LGBT backlash, Kohl’s is facing similar fury from the right over its Pride clothing for kids. Among the items the retailer is selling are a few Pride onesies and a multicolored tutu for kids honoring Pride Month. The onesies in particular were the target of ire on Twitter and on Kohl’s own site, with serial plagiarist Benny Johnson asking why the company was selling “Pride Merch” for 3-month-old babies, and angered right-wingers inundating Kohl’s with one-star reviews demanding: “Just leave kids alone with this indoctrination!!!” The Kohl’s uproar comes after conservatives boycotted Bud Light for inviting transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney to promote it on Instagram.
