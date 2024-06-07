Kohl’s Refuses to Sponsor GOP Nominating Convention in Milwaukee: Report
OPE
The Wisconsin department store chain Kohl’s will not sponsor any Republican National Convention events in Milwaukee this summer, a spokesperson confirmed to CNBC on Thursday. “Kohl’s is not a political organization nor donor and is not sponsoring nor engaging in any specific RNC events,” the representative said. “We support the business community through the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce.” About 50,000 people are expected to attend the RNC’s rally in Milwaukee next month, where Trump will be named the party’s presidential nominee. “Good for Kohl’s,” George Conway, the conservative commentator and estranged husband of Kellyanne, tweeted. “No self-respecting business should support the cultish and mendacious idolation of a depraved sociopath and convicted felon.” The company, which has more than 1,100 stores across 49 states, has not funded either the Republican or Democratic conventions for over a decade, according to Federal Election Commission filings.