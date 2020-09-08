‘Kojak’ and ‘Knots Landing’ Actor Kevin Dobson Dies at 77
‘THANK A VET’
Kevin Dobson, best known for his roles in 1960s TV show One Life to Live and the 1970s crime detective show Kojak, died on Sunday at the age of 77. A Vietnam veteran, Dobson worked as a brakeman and conductor on the Long Island Railroad and a semi-professional baseball player before breaking into acting in One Life to Live. From 1982 to 1993, he appeared in the CBS drama Knots Landing, winning five Soap Opera Digest awards for his role as attorney M. “Mack” Patrick MacKenzie. His death was announced via the United Veterans Council of San Joaquin County, who posted a tribute Monday on their Facebook page. Dobson's official death notice stated that in lieu of flowers, mourners should do as the late actor and veteran always said: “If you love America, Thank a Vet.”