Seattle Journalist Benched for Sharing Gushy Proud Boys Montage
‘FULL-BLOWN ROGUE’
A reporter for Seattle’s KOMO News who shared a gushing montage of the Proud Boys and tried to pass it off as journalism has been terminated by the news outlet. After attending a weekend rally for the violent extremist group, Jonathan Choe tweeted a recruitment-style video touting a Q&A session “for anyone interested in learning more about their cause and mission.” The soundtrack was a song titled “We’ll Have Our Home Again” by a white-nationalist band. He tagged KOMO News in the tweet but the station’s News Director Phil Bruce told The Stranger that the station “did not direct or approve Jonathan Choe’s decision to cover this weekend’s rally, nor did his work meet our editorial standards.” An insider at KOMO told The Stranger that Choe went “full-blown rogue” and staff were “99% sure” he made the since-deleted montage himself.