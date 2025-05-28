Kool & The Gang Legend Dies Aged 71 in Car Crash

A Delta Air Lines flight was delayed twice by a pair of pigeons causing havoc in the cabin. Delta Flight 2348, from Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Madison, Wisconsin, was taxiing to the runway for takeoff Saturday when the first bird was discovered. The plane was forced back to the gate, where ground crew safely removed the bird. However, the drama was not over as a second pigeon then appeared as the Delta plane was preparing for a second takeoff attempt. A baggage handler took the second bird away and the flight left 56 minutes late. Social media footage shows a man trying to catch one of the stowaway birds as it flies through the cabin. Tom Caw, who filmed the bizarre incident, wrote: “[The] pilot said when he radioed the control tower about us coming back due to a pigeon, the guy said that was a first for him. Pilot told him it was the second time for him—the first being half an hour earlier.” Delta has apologized to passengers for the surreal episode.
Partner update
Shop with Scouted
Shop with Scouted
Kool & the Gang hype-man, stylist and choreographer Michael Sumler, aka “Chicago Mike,” has died aged 71 following a car crash just outside Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday night. The music industry veteran, who also acted as a backing vocalist for the legendary funk, soul and R&B band, was behind the wheel of a car when it collided with another vehicle near Buckner Road. “It was a devastating blow,” Sumler’s friend Adrian Meeks told Fox 5 Atlanta. “It’s like no, no, no, not Mike.” Sumler first joined Kool in 1985 and remained active in the music scene his whole life, continuing to mentor young musicians to this day. “He always wanted to see other people succeed in the business that he’d been around most of all of his life,” Meeks added. “He was the bridge, you know, for inspiring artists and songwriters and producers and musicians to the legends.” Greg Williams of Switch Entertainment said Sumler was “one of these people God put on a planet to teach people how to act because he was kind, he was thoughtful, he was intelligent, he was articulate and he was the life of the party.” A memorial for Sumler is being planned by friends and family.
King Charles III has bid Canada farewell after a brief but memorable visit that reinforced Canada’s strong stand against President Donald Trump’s threats. “As my wife and I leave Canada, we wanted to send our most heartfelt thanks to all those who turned out to offer their support on this, my first visit as Sovereign,” the British monarch said in a joint note with Queen Camilla posted on X. “It was the warmest of welcomes - and the fondest of returns to a land and a people we love.” As leader of the Commonwealth, the king is Canada’s head of state, and he made the whirlwind trip across the Atlantic to speak at the opening of the new Canadian parliament, a rarity for a monarch. His trip appeared aimed at reinforcing Canada’s independence amid Trump’s threats to make the United States’ North American neighbor the 51st U.S. state as well as his new tariffs on Canadian imports. The king alluded to those tensions in his speech, emphasizing Canada’s sovereignty in language widely viewed as a rebuke to Trump’s provocations. He signed off his message on X, “Until the next time, au revoir, Canada, et avec tous nos remerciements,” meaning “Goodbye, Canada, and with all our thanks.”
New details behind the cause of the fire that killed singer Jill Sobule have emerged. Sobule, who was 66, was discovered in the second floor bedroom of her friend’s Minnesota home after a fire that broke out around 5.37am on May 1. The Woodbury Public Safety’s fire report states “abandoned or discarded materials or products” were contributing factors to the ignition, the New York Post reports. While the investigation into how the fire began is continuing, experts believe it may have started outside. There is now “extreme damage” to the entire home. The report states those inside the home were asleep when the fire broke out, and did not appear to be impaired by drugs or alcohol. The home was fitted with smoke detectors. Sobule’s two friends heard the alarms and fled the house, but thought the singer was with them. The new report details what firefighters were told as they arrived at the house. “Initial reports stated there was no one inside” but on the way to the fire “a dispatch update revealed there was one person still inside the home.” Firefighters were initially unable to enter due to “heavy amounts of smoke and flames coming from the front door and front windows.”
Deborra-Lee Furness has spoken of “betrayal” as her divorce from Hugh Jackman takes an unexpected turn. Furness announced her plan to officially file for divorce on Tuesday afternoon. Now in a statement to the Daily Mail, the Australian actress, 69, has given an insight into her state of mind two years after the pair announced their split. “My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal,” Furness said. “It’s a profound wound that cuts deep, however I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe... is always working FOR us.” Furness continued “This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage.” She said the experience had provided her with knowledge and wisdom. “Even when we are presented with apparent adversity, it is leading us to our greatest good, our true purpose. It can hurt, but in the long run, returning to yourself and living within your own integrity, values and boundaries is liberation and freedom.” Furness noted she believed “none of this is personal” and that “the relationships in our lives are not random.” She signed off saying “We are drawn to people, we invite them in, in order to learn our lessons and to recognize and heal the broken parts of ourselves...I remain grateful.”
Broadway sensation Patti LuPone is adamant that she wants to see the “Trumpified Kennedy Center” get “blown up.” In an interview with The New Yorker published Monday, the two-time Tony and Grammy Award winner expressed her frustration at President Trump’s recent takeover of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. She’s worried that the theater has now gone corporate, reverting to “the gaiety phase of Broadway, when it was just follies and Ziegfeld girls.” Reporter Michael Schulman noted that LuPone told him, “more than once, that the Trumpified Kennedy Center ‘should get blown up.’” Trump named himself chair of the Kennedy Center’s board back in February after firing former president Deborah Rutter. This prompted many shows and performers to boycott the performing arts center, most notably several cast members from Trump’s favorite musical, Les Misérables, and the smash hit Hamilton, a move its producer Jeffrey Seller said was in protest of the president’s takeover of the institution. LuPone herself has never been a fan of Trump. While walking the red carpet at the 2017 Tony Awards, she said would never perform for Trump “because I hate the motherf---er, how’s that?”
Deborra-Lee Furness has officially filed for divorce from Hugh Jackman, almost two years after first announcing their split. The actress filed the paperwork in New York, with her lawyer, Elena Karabatos, additionally submitting paperwork related to their settlement, health care coverage, and medical child support, according to People magazine. The outlet adds that the conditions set in the pair’s divorce are “uncontested,” meaning that they only require a sign-off from a judge. The Daily Mail was the first to report the news. Jackman and Furness initially wed in 1996 and share two children: son Oscar and daughter Ava. They announced their separation in Sept. 2023 telling People in a statement at the time: “We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.” Jackman has notably been romantically linked to Broadway icon Sutton Foster over the past few months.
Singer Rick Derringer died Monday at 77 surrounded by his friend and caretaker, Tony Wilson, and his wife. Wilson announced the “Hang on Sloopy” singer’s passing on Facebook Monday, writing that “with a career spanning six decades, The Legendary Rick Derringer left an indelible mark on the music industry as a guitarist, Singer songwriter, and producer.” “His passing leaves a void in the music world, and he will be deeply missed by fans, colleagues, and loved ones,” he added. Derringer’s wife and longtime bandmate, Jenda, told TMZ that he died “peacefully” after being taken off life support. “We thought we had years left but God’s timing is perfect,” she said. According to Wilson, Derringer seemed fine over the weekend but became ill on Monday night while getting ready for bed. He passed away later at a hospital in Ormond Beach, Florida. Jenda revealed earlier in February that the rocker had to undergo surgery on his legs, which resulted in some complications. But she noted that he remained “so positive and peaceful,” even after the difficult surgery. Derringer rose to fame while in the band The McCoys, releasing hits like “Hang on Sloopy,” which became the unofficial anthem for The Ohio State University’s football team beginning in 1965. He later worked with artists like Cyndi Lauper and Barbra Streisand. He won a Grammy for his work producing “Weird Al” Yankovic’s self-titled 1983 album.
Jane Fonda reflected on how “hard” sex scenes were for her in a new interview, explaining why she “wishes” there were intimacy coordinators working on sets when she started out. “Every time you begin a movie, you have training—what to do if there’s a problem,” she told Women’s Wear Daily during an interview at Cannes, but “that never happened,” back in her day. “I wish that we had them when I was doing sex scenes because it’s hard,” Fonda said. “You want me to say to a guy you’re supposed to look like you’re in love with and you say, ‘But please don’t uncover my breast on the left side,’” she continued, envisioning what it would have been like to speak up about boundaries at the height of her fame in the late 60s. “You know, you don’t do that.” 1968’s Barbarella was the film that established Fonda as a sex symbol, and she discussed what it was like shooting intimate scenes for that film and others back then in the 2022 documentary Body Parts. “I was at a place in my life where if you were asked to do something, especially by a man, you did it,” she says in the documentary.
Justin Trudeau joined King Charles III and Queen Camilla for the opening of a new Canadian parliament session Tuesday, but some weren’t happy with the former prime minister’s footwear. Trudeau wore a blue suit with green and orange Adidas Gazelle sneakers (which top out at about $150 a pair), causing X users to complain. “Always the narcissist seeking attention, Trudeau wore green and orange runners,” one user, a self-described conservative, wrote. “What the hell kind of shoes does Trudeau have on?” another reacted. Others, though, didn’t see an issue. One suggested his choice was simply to “troll his haters.” Another weighed in, “Get ready because the right is about to lose their ever loving mind...” Trudeau, who resigned his post in January, was in attendance for Charles’ speech rebuking U.S. President Donald Trump—without saying his name—for his threats to annex the country. “Democracy, pluralism, the rule of law, self-determination and freedom are values which Canadians hold dear, and ones which the Government is determined to protect,” he said. Prior to Tuesday, the last time a monarch oversaw a new Canadian parliament was in 1957 under Queen Elizabeth II.