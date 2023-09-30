Idaho Sheriff Won’t Return Library Books He Thinks Are Obscene

In the latest chapter in the book-banning movement, an Idaho sheriff has obtained two books that were checked out of a public library and he says he won’t return them because he thinks they are obscene. Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris, whose actual job is fighting crime, proudly told the Idaho Statesman that he would rather pay for “Deal with It! A Whole New Approach to Your Body, Brain, and Life as a gURL” and “Identical” than return them to shelves—where they were classified for teens and adults, not young children. Among the content that shocked his conscience was a passage about “dry humping.” The sheriff, who is very clear that he does not want these books in the library, also says, “It has nothing to do with banning books... It has nothing to do with restricting books.”
