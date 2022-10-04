Frozen Custard Shop Apologizes for Anti-Abortion Rights-Themed Cupcake
NOT SO SWEET
Kopp’s Frozen Custard has apologized after adding a flavor of the day and linking it to anti-abortion rights. On Monday, the Milwaukee shop released its October “Flavor Preview,” which highlights selected flavors for each day of the month and which will sometimes align with a national holiday or special commemoration. In its original preview, Kopp’s “Hey Cupcake” flavor was featured as the flavor of the day for “National Pro-Life Cupcake Day” on Oct. 9. The cupcake features vanilla custard, yellow cake pieces, and thick fudge topped with mini rainbow chips. But as backlash on both sides of the abortion battle grew against the shop’s decision, Kopp’s released a statement saying that while it aims to be “a place where all customers can come to enjoy a treat…we severely missed that goal.” The Monday statement read in part: “Linking ‘National Pro-Life Cupcake Day’ with our long-running flavor ‘Hey Cupcake’ was an oversight on our part and an honest mistake. It was never our intention to get political and appear as though we have taken a side in this ongoing debate.” The flavor has since been removed and Kopp’s said it will “strive to be more diligent in reviewing our flavor lists and any flavors we may link to a national holiday.”