    TV Network Sorry for Stereotyping Countries During Olympics

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Clive Brunskill/Getty

    A South Korean TV network has apologized for the batshit graphics it used for other countries as they entered the Olympics Opening Ceremony: Chernobyl for Ukraine, Dracula for Romania, civil unrest for Haiti. The New Zealand Herald reports that after screenshots of the stereotypes ricocheted around social media on Friday, MBC issued a mea culpa: “In today’s Opening Ceremony broadcast, inappropriate photos were used when introducing countries like Ukraine and Haiti. Also, inappropriate photos and subtitles were used for other countries.”

