This Filter-Like Foundation Not Only Instantly Blurs Imperfections, But It Actually Improves Your Skin Too

If you're like me, the appeal of a true multipurpose beauty product that actually does what it says it’s going to do is probably unparalleled, but sadly, there are many "triple-threat" products on the market that barely even deliver on one of the promises they've made—let alone three or more. Enter Kosas' new Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation, which is literally infused with five clinically-proven skincare ingredients to help boost your complexion without makeup while you're wearing it.

Not only does the newly-launched foundation deliver the ultimate no-makeup-makeup appeal while concealing blemishes and blurring the appearance of fine lines, texture, and enlarged pores (all without masking your actual skin, because it is Kosas, after all), but the silky formula is also filled to the brim with some of skincare’s biggest players: hyaluronic acid, squalane, niacinamide, provitamin B5, peptide, and so many more.

Kosas Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation SPF 25 This shade-inclusive foundation celebrates all skin tones and types. Buy at Kosas $ 42 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Of course, no solid multi-purpose skincare solution is complete without a good SPF, and Kosas’ new foundation has you covered in that arena as well. Finally, you can actually get a multi-step skincare routine with one complexion-enhancing product.

Formulated as a “follow up” to the clean beauty brand’s best-selling (and TikTok-famous) Revealer Skin Concealer, the buildable formula allows you to customize your coverage level from barely-there to medium-full, without clogging your pores, welcoming blackheads and breakheads, and masking your skin. Best 0f all, the Revealer Foundation comes in 36 different shades and undetones, so everyone can find their perfect match.

Kosas Revealer Concealer Beauty influencers began using this viral concealer as foundation, and Kosas took note. Buy at The Container Store $ 28 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but are subject to change. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.