Kosovo Lawmakers Descend Into Mass Brawl During PM’s Speech
BEDLAM
A massive physical fight broke out in Kosovo’s legislature on Thursday as Prime Minister Albin Kurti gave a speech. Kurti was talking about events in the north of the country when opposition party members heckled him with shouts of “liar,” according to Radio Free Europe. One lawmaker allegedly then threw water at the deputy prime minister, after which the Kosovan finance minister was assaulted. A live broadcast from the Assembly showed police and security trying to stop the fracas as Kurti was engulfed in the mayhem. The broadcast cut soon after the conflagration broke out. Tensions have reportedly been running high in Kosovo after local media published recordings of one of Kurti’s colleagues admitting she had spoken with Milan Radoičić, a Serbian politician sanctioned by the U.S. and the U.K. over corruption.