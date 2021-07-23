Iowa Race Track Announcer Canned After Racist Rant About ‘Darker Toned Skin’ Over Loudspeaker
‘I’LL JUST SAY BLACKS’
An Iowa race track announcer has called his last event after going on a long, unhinged, racist rant over the loudspeaker last week. The diatribe—which was met with cheers by some bigots in the crowd—saw the man condemning those who “won’t stand for our flag” or plan to “take a knee” during the playing of the national anthem. “I’ve got four words for you: Find a different country if you won’t do it... Get the hell out of Dodge,” he said, miscalculating the number of words he was using. The announcer went on to complain about reports that the NFL would be playing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” a song considered by many as a Black American national anthem, before games. “They’re going to have another national anthem for those folks, I guess the darker toned skin color, I’ll just say Blacks,” he said. “They want a different national anthem.” The Kossuth County Speedway in Algona said its leaders “do not condone” the rant and said the unnamed man won’t announce again.