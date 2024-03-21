Yet Another G/O Media Top Editor Quits, Lashes Out at ‘Herb’ CEO

G/O Media lost yet another top editor on Thursday as Kotaku’s editor-in-chief Jen Glennon announced her resignation from atop the gaming news outlet. Her exit continues the beleaguered media company’s losing streak of bleeding top talent, shutting down websites, and undermining its wider credibility.

“Some personal news! I’ve resigned from Kotaku and Jim Spanfeller is an herb,” Glennon wrote on X on Thursday, referring to the G/O Media CEO and the unflattering nickname staffers past and present have bestowed upon him. In a follow-up post, Glennon said she was feeling “GREAT” about her decision. Neither G/O Media nor Glennon immediately responded to a request for comment.

According to Aftermath, Glennon resigned after G/O Media proposed the website pivot from reporting gaming news to producing video game guides. The company expected Kotaku staffers to meet a quota of 50 guides a week, according to the report.

“After careful consideration, I have concluded that the current management structure and decision-making processes at G/O Media are not aligned with my values and goals for Kotaku,” Glennon wrote in her letter of resignation, as Aftermath reported.

Glennon joined the website in October 2023, writing on X: “It’s such a huge privilege to join this team and I am SO excited for all the weird, wonderful stuff we'll get to do together.” She joined as Kotaku’s parent company faced scrutiny over a wide spectrum of issues, from its use of generative AI to labor fights at some properties to losing nearly ten editors-in-chief in less than a year.

A round of layoffs across the company followed Glennon’s first month on the job, including some Kotaku staffers. G/O Media also shuttered Jezebel (which has since been resurrected elsewhere) and, earlier this month, sold off Deadspin to a “European firm” that gutted the sports site’s staff and reportedly plans to turn the brand into a gambling referral outlet.