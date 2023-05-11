Grief Author Fought With Hubby Over Mansion Before His Death

CHEAT SHEET
Kouri Richins, who wrote a book about grief after allegedly killing her husband Eric, was fighting with him about flipping a $2 million property at the time of his death, new documents reveal. KPCW obtained search warrants which show Eric’s family members believed he planned to tell his wife that they weren’t buying the mansion at the time of his death on March 5, 2022 and that she was being cut out of his will. The day after her husband died, Kouri closed the deal on the property. Police claim that Richins made her husband a Moscow Mule laced with roughly five times the lethal dose of fentanyl. She went on it write a children’s book, Are You With Me?, to help their three children get over the loss of their father,