Kids Author Allegedly Googled ‘Luxury Prisons for the Rich’ After Poisoning Hubby
SEARCH HISTORY
Prosecutors have revealed the Google search history of Kouri Richins, the Utah mom who was arrested last month for allegedly killing her husband before writing a children’s book about grief. After allegedly poisoning her husband with fentanyl, Richins allegedly searched for Utah prison information, whether police can see deleted messages, and how long life insurance companies take to pay—which is worth noting considering she allegedly took out nearly $2 million in life insurance policies against her husband. Other searches included “luxury prisons for the rich in America,” “What is considered non-natural manner of death,” and “Kouri Richins Kamas net worth.” Richins allegedly accessed some eyebrow-raising articles, too, such as one titled “Signs of Being Under Federal Investigation,” and another titled “Delay in Claim Payment for Death Certificate with Pending Cause of Death.” But not all of her searches were so grim—she also Googled “what kind of doctor was dr. pepper” and “Lil Nas X married.”