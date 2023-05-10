Grief Author Mom Gave Interview About Hubby’s Death Before Murder Charge
‘DAD IS STILL HERE’
The Utah mom charged with murdering her husband gave a TV interview last month to promote a children’s book she wrote about dealing with grief in the wake of his death. Kouri Richins, 33, has been accused of fatally poisoning her husband Eric with fentanyl in March 2022. Speaking on ABC4’s Good Things Utah on April 6 about the book, which was published in March, Kouri discussed Eric’s untimely passing and the motivation behind the work titled Are You With Me? “My husband passed away unexpectedly last year,” Kouri said on the show. “He was 39. It completely took us all by shock.” She went on to say that she looked for a book to comfort her three young kids following their father’s death. “I just wanted some story to read to my kids at night and I just could not find anything,” Kouri said. “Just because he’s not present here with us physically, that doesn’t mean his presence isn’t here with us,” Kouri added. “Dad is still here, it’s just in a different way.”