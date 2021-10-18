PDA Forever and Always: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Engaged
CONGRATULATIONS
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are soon to be hitched. TMZ reported on Sunday that the Blink-182 drummer, 45, popped the question to Kardashian, 42, in an elaborate beachfront showstopper of a proposal. Paparazzi who trailed Barker and Kardashian to the Rosewood Miramar Hotel in Montecito, California, captured them embracing on the beach at sunset, surrounded by mountains of roses. A source told E! News that both Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were present.
Afterward, Kourtney Kardashian appeared to confirm the proposal on social media, posting photos of the pair alongside the caption “forever @travisbarker.” Barker responded by commenting, “FOREVER ♾” on her post. Barker and Kardashian began dating in January 2021. Kardashian was previously linked to on-again, off-again partner Scott Disick, with whom she has three children, between 2005 and 2015. Barker has been married twice and has two children.