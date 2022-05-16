Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Get Married for Real, TMZ Reports

Read it at TMZ
TMZ is reporting that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married this weekend—for real this time. The celebrity couple exchanged vows in Vegas last month, but they didn’t have a license and it didn’t count. But the reality TV star and Blink-182 drummer reportedly made it legal on Sunday at the courthouse in Santa Barbara and drove off in a vintage car with a sign that read “Just Married.” Of course, you might want to see a copy of the license this time before you send a gift.