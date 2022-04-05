Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Got Married in Vegas, Baby!

Read it at TMZ
Have you heard the one where Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, and an Elvis impersonator walk into a Las Vegas chapel? Sources tell TMZ that at 1:30 a.m. Monday, not long after Barker’s Grammy performance, the TV star and the pop-punk idol grabbed their marriage license and got hitched. The tabloid reports that it was “important” to the couple that an Elvis impersonator be the one to oversee the ceremony, supposedly the first of “several” fêtes to come. Sightings of the couple first began to emerge in February 2021, although they’re said to have linked up around December 2020. The two got engaged last fall amid a sea of roses and candles. What can we say? We’re still feelin’ this!