CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Kourtney Kardashian: That Elvis Wedding Ceremony Was Just ‘Practice’
OH OK
Read it at NBC News
After the Grammys, Kourtney Kardashian and her drummer beau Travis Barker headed to the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas for a wedding ceremony—but it was just “practice,” the reality TV star revealed Wednesday. In an Instagram post, Kardashian shared photos from the wedding, captioning them: “Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2 am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect.” The two (practice) tied the knot just hours after Barker performed live at the Grammys. Kardashian’s post came a day after reports alleged that the pair were legally married.