Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She Almost Lost Her Baby
OH NO!
Kourtney Kardashian, who’s pregnant with her first child with her new husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, revealed on Wednesday that she’s recovering from emergency fetal surgery. Given the timing of her initial pregnancy review, Kardashian is around 7-8 months pregnant. “As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery,” Kardashian wrote on Instagram, adding that she was “forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life... I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.” The announcement solves the mystery of why Barker announced his band was postponing European tour dates last week.