‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Singers Floored by Grammy Noms

GRAMMY HUNTERS
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.07.25 2:45PM EST 
Rei Ami, Ejae and Audrey Nuna of 'KPop Demon Hunters' perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

The singers behind the fictional band, Huntrix, from the Netflix film KPop Demon Hunters, have received several 2026 Grammy nominations. The 2025 film’s hit song, “Golden,” topped the Billboard Hot 100 and earned them all three of their nominations on Friday. Singers EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami were nominated in the categories: Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Song Written for Visual Media, and Song of the Year — the first time a K-pop group has been nominated in that field. “There have [been] a lot of different emotions. Obviously, there is pure ecstasy, it’s somewhere deep in there, but I think there’s also shock,” Nuna told The Hollywood Reporter. David Guetta’s remix of the song was also nominated for Best Remixed Recording, with the film’s soundtrack for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media. “I blacked out,” Ami joked when asked how she felt on hearing the news. The film, which became Netflix’s most popular ever, follows a K-pop girl group fighting monsters from the underworld. The song’s co-writer, Mark Sonnenblick, also earned a nomination for the hit track. “One is enough. It’s more than enough. It’s so much hard to achieve, but damn, getting multiple is just crazy,” EJAE said.

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

Ivy League University Agrees to Pay Trump Millions
PAY FOR PLAY
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.07.25 2:41PM EST 
Trump
Trump Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

Cornell University agreed to pay the Trump administration $60 million and alter its civil rights laws to match the government’s interpretation in exchange for restoration of federal funding and an agreement to drop ongoing investigations into the school. The government will directly receive $30 million from the Ivy League institution, while an additional $30 million will go towards research supporting farmers. Cornell President Michael Kotlikoff said the six-page agreement will restore over $250 million in research funding that was withheld by the government as alleged civil rights violations investigations were underway. He also claimed the deal affirms “the university’s commitment to the principles of academic freedom, independence and institutional autonomy.” However, Cornell will now adhere to the Trump administration’s position on topics like transgender rights, antisemitism and racial discrimination. Faculty and staff will be trained based on a Justice Department memo that requires universities to dissolve trans-inclusive policies and diversity, equity and inclusion programs. Additionally, Cornell will be required to submit admissions data to the government, proving that race is not a consideration in the admissions process. The deal will stand through 2028. Columbia University and Brown University—which paid the government $200 million and $50 million, respectively—have signed similar agreements.

Read it at AP

Glenn Close Claps Back at Co-Star Kim Kardashian’s Haters
ALL’S UNFAIR
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.07.25 1:46PM EST 
MADRID, SPAIN - OCTOBER 28: Glenn Close walking through the streets of the capital, on October 28, 2025, in Madrid, Spain.
Jose Velasco/Europa Press via Getty Images

Glenn Close, 78, has fired back at the many critics who slammed her new legal drama All’s Fair—and Kim Kardashian’s performance specificallywith a throwback to one of her most famous films, Fatal Attraction. Close posted a drawing of the All’s Fair cast above a stove-top pot labeled “critic-bunny stew” with what appeared to be a dead rabbit in it. The drawing referenced her 1987 psychological thriller Fatal Attraction, which shows Close stalking her married lover after a whirlwind weekend romance, leading her to boil his daughter’s pet bunny in a kitchen stove pot. Close’s Instagram post, which was simply captioned: “👏 👏👏👏👏👏😂‚” came after critics trashed her new Ryan Murphy-created show All’s Fair, which follows a group of female lawyers beginning their own firm. The Hulu show stars Close, Kardashian, Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash, Naomi Watts and Teyana Taylor—with the last two commenting emojis expressing their praise of Close’s Instagram post—but has been met with severe backlash from critics, starting off with a 0% on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics continued to trash the show, wondering how it was “possible to make television this bad,” and calling it “the worst TV show of the year,” “brain dead” and a “trainwreck.”

Read it at New York Post

Halsey Groped on Stage During Washington D.C. Concert
HANDS OFF
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 11.07.25 1:49PM EST 
Halsey at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Halsey at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images) Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Halsey fans were left outraged this week after viral footage of the singer’s concert in Washington, D.C. appeared to show her getting groped by an overzealous fan. During a performance of fan favorite “Is There Somewhere” on Thursday, Halsey hopped up onto the front barrier to perform directly in front of fans, at which point a hand rose from the crowd and started pawing at the singer’s thigh. The invasive hand then slipped its way underneath the singer’s skirt and appeared to start groping her buttock as she performed, before a security guard swatted them away. “You have an opportunity to be that close to someone you admire and love. And choose to be weird and violating,” an outraged fan wrote on X, with another posting, “Respect Halsey and DO NOT touch her or anyone like this without their consent. You people are unbelievable.” A fan reportedly at the concert said, “You can hear me telling them to take her hand down and see me grabbing it after security was nice enough to give her little warning taps. It’s so unfortunate and I hope this doesn’t happen again ANYWHERE.” Halsey either appeared not to notice or ignored the incident entirely, and continued performing the song without acknowledging the intrusion.

Read it at TMZ

Russell Crowe Reveals Secret Behind Dramatic Weight Loss
DRINK TO THAT
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 11.07.25 11:59AM EST 
Russell Crowe attends premiere of his film Nuremberg in October.
Russell Crowe attends premiere of his film Nuremberg in October. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Russell Crowe cited cutting down on alcohol as the secret behind his dramatic weight loss, after revealing to Joe Rogan he’d shed 57 pounds over the past year on Thursday. “I’m a big proponent for having a drink—it’s my cultural heritage and as a working class man, it’s my g--damn right,” Crowe told the host with a laugh. “But as you get older, there are certain things you start to learn about your capacities.” Claiming that one night of ‘fun’ was now more than enough, he added, “If I decide to have a glass of wine with dinner, it’s going to be a really nice wine. I try not to have casual drinks now. As in having a drink for the sake of it.” Crowe also revealed he had been having regular injections from a health services platform specializing in stem cell therapy called Ways2Well, introduced to him by Rogan, to ease the pain caused by a lifetime of physical roles. “I’m not really across the science, but the real benefit I’m getting from these into my shoulders, my knees and also IVs, is that it’s calmed down my body’s inflammation,” said Crowe, who admitted he’d used the service around half a dozen times.

Read it at NY Post

Tucker Carlson Makes Sick Suicide Joke About Liz Cheney
GREAT JOKE BUDDY!
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 11.07.25 10:00AM EST 
Political commentator Tucker Carlson speaks during the memorial service for political activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium on September 21,
Eric Thayer/Getty Images

Tucker Carlson has gone off-piste with an unsavory joke about suicide. The 56-year-old commentator was appearing on Megyn Kelly’s SiriusXM show when the conversation turned to Dick Cheney’s death earlier in the week, and his daughter Liz. The former vice president died aged 84 from complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease, his family said. “He raised a really repulsive daughter,” Carlson said of Cheney. “Just on the downside, I’ve got a bunch of daughters that are just fine people, and I’m more proud of them than of anything in my life. And, if I had a daughter, you know, like Liz Cheney, I don’t believe in suicide, but I would consider it.” “Oh wow,” Kelly said before breaking into an awkward laugh. Earlier, Carlson said that he had known Cheney “well,” and that “I just don’t really criticize people when they die.” The former Fox News host’s comments came during an interview that saw him tell fellow MAGA acolyte Kelly to “buzz off.” She pressed Carlson on interviewing white nationalist Nick Fuentes last month. If you or a loved one is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988."

Airport Passenger Hospitalized After Catching Fire in Lounge
OVERHEATED
Vic Verbalaitis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.07.25 11:47AM EST 
A Qantas airplane
David Gray/AFP via Getty Images

A passenger at Melbourne Airport in Australia sustained severe burns to his leg and fingers after his phone battery overheated and exploded in his pocket on Thursday morning. The 50-year-old man was waiting in the Qantas business lounge when his lithium battery power bank burst into flames. Nearby passengers reportedly heard screams and saw “battery acid flying everywhere” after the device ignited. Staff promptly guided the man to a shower and evacuated around 150 travelers from the lounge. “His jacket caught on fire,” one passenger who witnessed the incident shared on social media. “They evacuated us because the smoke and smell was so strong, but I really just hope the guy is okay.” Another passenger, Leanne Tonkes, shared a photo of the scorched device on the lounge floor to her Instagram. The airline said it was reviewing its policies regarding lithium batteries in the wake of the incident, and have since reopened the lounge. Lithium batteries in devices like laptops and power banks have become a point of debate in aviation safety, but are generally allowed in cabin baggage with some restrictions.

Read it at The Independent

Iconic Weather Forecaster Is Going Out of Business
SUN FINALLY SETS
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 11.07.25 10:11AM EST 
Ray Geiger; He holds 1965 almanac.; Publishers of the Farmers' Almanac
Phil Slattery/Denver Post via Getty Images

The Maine-based Farmers’ Almanac has announced that 2026 will be its final edition after 208 years of production. The periodical has been published since 1818 and has become an artifact of Americana beloved by gardeners, astronomers, farmers, and generations in need of a weather forecast. Its online edition will also close for good in December. Publisher Geiger of Lewiston cited challenges to traditional formats in a “chaotic media environment.” Editor Sandi Duncan said in a statement, “It is with a heavy heart that we share the end of what has not only been an annual tradition in millions of homes and hearths for hundreds of years, but also a way of life, an inspiration for many who realize the wisdom of generations past is the key to the generations of the future.” The almanac said it had 2.1 million readers in 2017 and claimed its readership had been growing. It built an affectionate following through its unique blend of forecasts, wisdom, and wit. “Though the Almanac will no longer be available in print or online, its spirit will live on in the values it championed: simplicity, sustainability, and connection to nature,” she added in comments on its website.

Read it at The Canton Repository

NFL Star Antonio Brown Arrested on Attempted Murder Charge
EXTRADITED HOME
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 11.07.25 7:04AM EST 
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Elsa/Getty Images

Former NFL star Antonio Brown was arrested and charged with attempted murder following a shooting at a celebrity boxing match in Miami in May, ESPN reports. Brown, 37, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and flown to Essex County, New Jersey, where he is awaiting extradition to Florida. The charges stem from an incident on May 16, in which Brown is alleged to have grabbed a gun from a security guard and fired two shots at a man who was attacking him, grazing him in the neck. Brown said of the event, which was captured on social media, “I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me. Contrary to some video circulating, Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me. I WENT HOME THAT NIGHT AND WAS NOT ARRESTED. I will be talking to my legal council and attorneys on pressing charges on the individuals that jumped me.” A warrant for Brown’s arrest was issued on June 11, a month after the incident. Brown, a wide receiver, spent 12 years in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Read it at ESPN

Woman Claiming She’s Madeleine McCann Guilty of Harassing Parents
SAGA OVER
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 11.07.25 12:30PM EST 
Julia Wendelt/Madeleine McCann
Go Get Funding/Getty

A woman who claimed she is Madeleine McCann has been charged with harassing the missing toddler’s parents. Julia Wandelt has long said she is Jerry and Kate McCann’s missing daughter who vanished from their hotel room while on vacation in Praia da Luz, Portugal, in 2007. Wandelt, 24, from Lubin, south-west Poland, was found not guilty of stalking but was convicted of harassment and given six months in prison on Friday. However, given she has been in custody since February Wandelt will now walk free. She was hit with an indefinite restraining order meaning she is banned from entering the county of Leicestershire and from posting anything related to the McCanns. Judge Justice Cutts said during sentencing, “It has been confirmed in this case you are not Madeleine McCann. There was not proper or logical basis for this.” Wandelt has waged a years-long campaign that involved turning up at the McCanns home, garnering huge attention in the British press. “Despite the jury’s guilty verdict of harassment, we take no pleasure in the result,” the McCanns said. “Like most people, we did not want to go through a court process and only wanted the harassment to stop.” They added, “We hope Ms Wandelt will receive the appropriate care and support she needs and any vulnerability will not be exploited by others.”

Read it at BBC

