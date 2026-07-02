‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Star Ties the Knot in Fairytale Italian Wedding

KPop Demon Hunters star Arden Cho is now married. The actress, who voiced Rumi in the hit Netflix movie, tied the knot with orthopedic surgeon Christopher Lee over the weekend of June 27th at Villa Cora in Florence, Italy. “We fell in love with Florence and wanted the weekend to feel like a beautiful vacation where everyone could slow down, celebrate, and make memories together,” Cho told Vogue, explaining how she chose the “magical place” for their nuptials. The couple’s wedding plans included a hanbok welcome party, two separate wedding ceremonies, and a reception, with four bridal looks to match, including a custom Vera Wang gown for the big day. Unfortunately for the happy couple, it wasn’t straight sailing to their beautiful venue, with the actress explaining that her airline misplaced all four of their checked bags. Their predicament worsened when Lee’s family flights were repeatedly canceled, forcing them to postpone their traditional Korean pyebaek ceremony until the missing relatives could arrive. Fortunately, everything was resolved before Cho said “I do,” and the Chicago Med actress chose to take it in stride. “In Korean, there’s a saying, [aekttaemhaetda], which roughly means that a small hardship spares you from a much bigger one,” she said. “That’s exactly how we choose to remember our wedding weekend.”