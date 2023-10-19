Sidney Powell, a former lawyer for Donald Trump and a co-defendent in his election interference case in Georgia, pleaded guilty Thursday to six misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to interfere with the 2020 election.

She’ll serve 12 months of probation for each count, pay a $6,000 fine, and testify against her co-defendants, according to an agreement read in court.

Powell reached the plea deal just a day before her trial was set to commence along with co-defendant Kenneth Chesebro.

She was accused of spewing election conspiracies that involved Venezuela, Cuba and China, as well as George Soros, Hugo Chávez and the Clintons, all in an effort to have Joe Biden’s election win overturned, prosecutors said.