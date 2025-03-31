Say Goodbye to Scrubbing (and Chemicals) With This Eco-Friendly Toilet Bowl Cleaner

Australian martial artist, actor, and stunt coordinator Richard Norton died on Sunday, aged 75. He recently starred in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and has trained celebrities like Charlize Theron and Liam Neeson for movie stunts in the past. His wife Judy Green confirmed his passing on Instagram, writing: “I am numb and devastated, I have no words. I have lost my everything. I know there is, and will be lots of love and shock that we have lost this incredible human being. The love of my life. I’m using this time to come to terms with my great loss.” The late actor’s cause of death is not yet known. Norton’s recent fight choreographer credits include high-energy films like Suicide Squad, The Suicide Squad, Blacklight, and X-Men: Dark Phoenix. He also played the Prime Imperator, a lead henchman to Immortan Joe, in Furiosa and Mad Max: Fury Road. Director James Gunn called Norton a “friend” in a post on X on Sunday and wrote: “I met Richard as the fight choreographer on ‘The Suicide Squad’; he choreographed the Harley escape scene, Peacemaker vs. Rick Flag Jr. and more. He was a tough but sweet Australian dude with a hearty laugh and a million stories about his years making movies.”
