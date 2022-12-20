Belarusian Leader: Putin and I Are ‘Most Toxic People on the Planet’
A**HOLE AWARDS
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko took a moment out of his joint press conference with Russia’s Vladimir Putin on Monday to confess that they both proudly embrace their roles as raging assholes. “Well, you know, the two of us are co-aggressors, the most harmful, toxic people on this planet,” Lukashenko told reporters in Minsk, according to video of the presser. “We have only one disagreement—who is more [toxic]. Vladimir Vladimirovich says I am. But I’m already starting to think he is. Well, we decided we both are,” he said as Putin grinned beside him. The comment, ostensibly meant as a joke, came as Putin made a rare trip to Belarus in a move widely seen by experts as a bid to convince Lukashenko to directly join the war against Ukraine.