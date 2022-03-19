Kremlin Blame Game Over Ukraine Lands Spy Boss Under House Arrest

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Wall Street Journal
It appears that the Kremlin blame game over who is responsible for Russia’s faltering invasion of Ukraine has landed one top spy official under arrest, The Wall Street Journal reports. U.S. officials told the newspaper that when Vladimir Putin’s plan to seize Kyiv in two days didn’t happen—thanks to ferocious resistance from the Ukrainians who have killed thousands of Russian soldiers—bickering broke out between the FSB intelligence agency and the Russian Ministry of Defense. Now the head of the FSB unit in charge of Ukraine, Col.-Gen. Sergei Beseda, is apparently in the doghouse.