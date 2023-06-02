Kremlin Building VIP Bunker in Top Moscow Hospital: Report
GOING UNDERGROUND
The Kremlin has ordered the construction of a bomb shelter on the grounds of the most prestigious hospital in Moscow in the aftermath of unprecedented drone attacks on the city, according to a report. The Moscow Times says the 800-capacity bunker at the Moscow Central Clinical Hospital will be reserved for VIP patients and personnel, and must be completed no later than Dec. 20. The state procurement website shows the $431,000 deal to build the bunker was signed last Friday. Documents suggest the shelter will feature communications systems for “officials under state protection,” along with a ventilation system designed to scrub air of “gaseous means of mass destruction.” It will also be designed to protect against explosions and radiation. Muscovites complained about a lack of bomb shelters earlier this week in the wake of a major drone attack on the region.