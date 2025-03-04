Politics

Kremlin Cheers Trump’s Decision to Halt Ukraine Military Aid

PUTIN’S APPROVAL

Putin’s spokesman had previously said Zelensky would need to be forced to change his position.

Conrad Quilty-Harper
Conrad Quilty-Harper 

Reporter

Vladimir Putin’s Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov praised Donald Trump’s decision to pause U.S. military aid to Ukraine.
Contributor#8523328/Getty Images
Conrad Quilty-Harper

Conrad Quilty-Harper

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsSocial Security Checks Could Stop Going Out by April, Ex-Head Warns
Nandika Chatterjee
PoliticsHomeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem Insulted Canadians in Bizarre Stunt at U.S. Border
Conrad Quilty-Harper
WorldCanada Bites Back With Multibillion-Dollar Trump Tariff Revenge
Matt Young
RoyalistMeghan Markle Wants to Be Addressed by a New Name
Tom Sykes
TrumplandMTG’s Reporter Boyfriend Claims He’s Received Thousands of Death Threats Since Zelensky Wardrobe Question
Nandika Chatterjee