Kremlin Claims It Knows Nothing About Prigozhin and ‘Missing’ General
PLAYING DUMB
The Kremlin says it has no idea where mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin is after his chaotic mutiny last weekend, and it has “nothing to say” about reports of a top general being arrested for possibly helping him. “I don’t have that information,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about Prigozhin’s whereabouts, Interfax reported. The cutthroat Wagner founder was reported to have arrived in Belarus after being effectively exiled there following his armed rebellion, but some reports have suggested he went back to Russia for further “negotiations.” General Sergei Surovikin, meanwhile, has vanished from public view as reports surfaced of him having advance knowledge of the attempted insurrection, and possibly even supporting it. Amid unconfirmed reports that Surovikin has been arrested, Peskov declined to comment and referred reporters to the Defense Ministry. “I have nothing to add to what I have already said on this topic,” he said, adding that it was also not his “prerogative” to comment on a potential crackdown on members of the security services who supported Prigozhin’s mutiny. “I have nothing more to say on this subject.”