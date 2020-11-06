Kremlin Denies Vladimir Putin Plans to Quit in 2021 as Rumors Swirl About His Health

Read it at TASS
The Kremlin has denied speculative reports that Vladimir Putin is secretly planning to step down in 2021 over serious health problems. The British tabloid newspaper The Sun published the dubious claim this week that Putin has been displaying symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, and that his partner, Alina Kabaeva, has begged him to give up his grip on power next year. The speculation comes as Russian lawmakers are considering plans to gift ex-presidents lifetime immunity from criminal prosecution. But, on Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied the claims that Putin is plotting his exit, and commented: “He is in excellent health.”