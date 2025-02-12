Politics

Kremlin Embarrasses Trump With Truth About U.S. Teacher Marc Fogel’s Release

TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that the school teacher’s freedom was “not in return for anything.”

Liam Archacki
News Reporter

Donald Trump and Marc Fogel.
Al Drago/Getty Images
News Reporter

